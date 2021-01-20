20210120

LG Rollable @ CES 2021

ICYMI at CES, LG announced a commercial launch of its rollable screen phone in 2021. Fascinating to see a smartphone seamlessly morph into a phablet as its screen stretches from 6.8 to 7.4 inches: 

 

 

Note that according to Nikkei Asia*, LG teamed up with its Chinese coopetitor BOE, who showcased this 12.3 inch prototype 2 years ago (a thick papyrus scroll with a gimbap roll sidekick to hang on your wall):

Frankly, I was impressed but not really convinced by LG's rollable TV. Their rollable phone seems to have a much greater potential. I always wanted to be able carry a tablet in my breast pocket, and this solution looks more elegant than developing a king size barrel chest. Provided it comes with a stylus and the screen doesn't feel as uneven as a foldable, I might even consider switching from my dear Galaxy Note.

While we humans keep evolving at a very slow pace in uncertain directions, our personal devices are becoming shapeshifters. Some day they will wrap around our necks like scarves. And strangle us when we don't behave well enough for Big Brother.


 mot-bile 2021


* "LG to release world's first rollable smartphone, developed with BOE" (Nikkei Asia 20210112)



Posted by Stephane MOT at 13:21

Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
HOME - Today's wireless headlines - Korea wireless news - all posts (full list) - useful links - stephanemot.com (personal portal)
my books : "dragedies" - "La Ligue des Oublies"
my other sites : blogules - blogules (VF) - Seoul Village - footlog - Citizen Came - Copyright Stephane MOT 2003-2018
 