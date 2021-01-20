LG Rollable @ CES 2021
ICYMI at CES, LG announced a commercial launch of its rollable screen phone in 2021. Fascinating to see a smartphone seamlessly morph into a phablet as its screen stretches from 6.8 to 7.4 inches:
Note that according to Nikkei Asia*, LG teamed up with its Chinese coopetitor BOE, who showcased this 12.3 inch prototype 2 years ago (a thick papyrus scroll with a gimbap roll sidekick to hang on your wall):
Frankly, I was impressed but not really
convinced by LG's rollable TV. Their rollable phone seems to have a much greater
potential. I always wanted to be able carry a tablet in my breast
pocket, and this solution looks more elegant than developing a king size barrel chest. Provided it comes with a stylus and the screen doesn't feel
as uneven as a foldable, I might even consider switching from my dear
Galaxy Note.
While we humans keep evolving at a very slow pace in uncertain directions, our personal devices are becoming shapeshifters. Some day they will wrap around our necks like scarves. And strangle us when we don't behave well enough for Big Brother.
mot-bile 2021
* "LG to release world's first rollable smartphone, developed with BOE" (Nikkei Asia 20210112)
