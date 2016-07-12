Now MAP me: Facebook testing OpenCellular
A promising start-up is "Introducing OpenCellular: An open source wireless access platform", "an open source and cost-effective, software-defined wireless access
platform aimed to improve connectivity in remote areas of the world", "supporting everything from 2G to LTE".
This Mobile Access Platform prolongs the equally open Telecom Infra Project, and sports the same green-white-blue colors.
Green white blue? Is this humanitarian NGO from Sierra Leone?
Well that's tree hugger green, open source white, and Facebook blue. Spot the oddball.
Facebook, the control freak of your personal data, wants to be a driving force in next gen wireless through the whole value chain, and Zuck doesn't want to miss a beat (see "Networks: the TIP of Facebook's iceberg"). If Facebook failed at the handset level, they want to be in the loop for future standards.
So their PR provided another picture, less appealing to the great( outdoor)er audience, but more relevant for the core target of developers, who must hop in, chime in, and make this platform the winning proposition for MNOs across the world...
... particularly the ones in developping nations with booming consumer bases and huge coverage issues.
mot-bile 2016
