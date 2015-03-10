Free launches Android TV on Freebox mini 4k
A pioneer in box combos, Free launched a new Freebox that runs on Android TV:
It includes 4k / UHD readiness, the Android TV Remote Control with voice search, and Google Cast interaction with your devices, which can monitor your TV.
Definitely a major boost for Google and Android in the smart TV arena. Free also revives its own maverick aura in a rather gloomy market.
Not so good for the Free clients who happen to be Apple users, but iPhone fans can more often be found within Orange or SFR ranks.
mot-bile 2015
